Temple Sinai Virtual Events

Temple Sinai virtual talks, storytelling, workshops and more in June.

Temple Sinai Stories – Tuesdays at 2 pm. Free.

Virtual Song and Stories - Young families program. June 5 at 11:30 am. Free.

The Art Of Chanting Torah – online class with Cantor Sharon. Jun 7-28, Sundays 10 am. Free. Pre-register.

Burning Questions – Rabbi Michael Dolgin and Rabbi Jordan Shaner answer members’ questions on Judaism. Participants will be able to ask questions during the program, or you can send your questions in advance to Marcie at marcie@templesinai.net. June 4 at 7 pm ET. Free.

Medically Assistance in Dying (MAID): Exploring both the legal ethics and Jewish perspective – Online discussion with Ontario Superior Court Lorne Sossin and Rabbi Michael Dolgin. June 11 at 7 pm. Free.

For a complete list of events, more info and to register, visit us online at www.templesinai.net or call the Temple Office at 416-487-4161.