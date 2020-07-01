Temple Sinai Virtual Events

Temple Sinai virtual talks, storytelling, workshops and more in July.

Musical Mondays – 2 pm. Free.

The Art Of Chanting Torah – online class with Cantor Sharon. Sundays 10 am, to July 26. Free. Pre-register.

Temple Sinai Stories – hosted by Temple Sinai past president Lorne Bernstein. Tuesdays at 7 pm. Free.

Guided Meditation with Rabbi Sue Oren – Thursdays at 12:30 pm to July 30. Free.

Call Out Culture - Speaking Out for Justice and Compassion in the Babylonian Talmud – Lunch & Learn with Rabbi Shaner. July 7 at noon. Free.

Streaming The Sidra – Rabbi Jordan Shaner explores the Jewish themes of some of Netflix most popular shows. July 14 at 7 pm. Free.

