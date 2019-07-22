Temporary Signs Bylaw Review

to Google Calendar - Temporary Signs Bylaw Review - 2019-07-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Temporary Signs Bylaw Review - 2019-07-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Temporary Signs Bylaw Review - 2019-07-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Temporary Signs Bylaw Review - 2019-07-22 18:00:00

City Hall 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2

The City of Toronto is reviewing the bylaw for temporary signs and wants to hear from you. Share your feedback at an upcoming public consultation. Topics to be discussed include, potential regulations for new sign types, current regulations (such as A-frame, mobile and open house sign requirements) and enforcement and permitting. 6-8 pm. Free. Second Floor, Committee Room 3.

More info: toronto.ca/signsreview

Info

City Hall 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2 View Map
Free
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Temporary Signs Bylaw Review - 2019-07-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Temporary Signs Bylaw Review - 2019-07-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Temporary Signs Bylaw Review - 2019-07-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Temporary Signs Bylaw Review - 2019-07-22 18:00:00