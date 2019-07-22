Temporary Signs Bylaw Review
City Hall 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2
The City of Toronto is reviewing the bylaw for temporary signs and wants to hear from you. Share your feedback at an upcoming public consultation. Topics to be discussed include, potential regulations for new sign types, current regulations (such as A-frame, mobile and open house sign requirements) and enforcement and permitting. 6-8 pm. Free. Second Floor, Committee Room 3.
More info: toronto.ca/signsreview
