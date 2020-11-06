Ten Singing Stars: New Generation Concert

Google Calendar - Ten Singing Stars: New Generation Concert - 2020-11-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ten Singing Stars: New Generation Concert - 2020-11-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ten Singing Stars: New Generation Concert - 2020-11-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ten Singing Stars: New Generation Concert - 2020-11-06 19:30:00

Location TBA contact for info, Toronto, Ontario

The artists will perform operatic arias and art songs with pianist Rachel Andrist, in this IRCPA concert/live broadcast. 7:30 pm. $20. ircpa.net

The International Resource Centre for Performing Artists (IRCPA) is a unique, charitable, service organization providing post academic resources to musicians, especially those who are marginalized or underserved.

Info

Location TBA contact for info, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
416-362-1422
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Ten Singing Stars: New Generation Concert - 2020-11-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ten Singing Stars: New Generation Concert - 2020-11-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ten Singing Stars: New Generation Concert - 2020-11-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ten Singing Stars: New Generation Concert - 2020-11-06 19:30:00