Ten Years of Toronto Outdoor Picture Show

Ten-night programme celebrating the tenth summer season of communal outdoor cinema programming. Ten memorable feature films paired with shorts. 100 safely distanced onsite audience members each evening, with free tickets obtained in advance. Limited to two tickets per person. No admittance without ticket. Aug 21-30. Gates open at 6:30 pm, screening at sunset.
Aug 21- Rear Window
Aug 22-BIG
Aug 23-Rafiki
Aug 24- Roman Holiday
Aug 25-Do The Right Thing
Aug 26- The Lunchbox
Aug 27-Thelma & Louise
Aug 28- Before Trilogy (Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Before Midnight)
Aug 29-Twister
Aug 30- Nosferatu
Comments are Closed.