Ten Years of Toronto Outdoor Picture Show

Ten-night programme celebrating the tenth summer season of communal outdoor cinema programming. Ten memorable feature films paired with shorts. 100 safely distanced onsite audience members each evening, with free tickets obtained in advance. Limited to two tickets per person. No admittance without ticket. Aug 21-30. Gates open at 6:30 pm, screening at sunset.

Aug 21- Rear Window

Aug 22-BIG

Aug 23-Rafiki

Aug 24- Roman Holiday

Aug 25-Do The Right Thing

Aug 26- The Lunchbox

Aug 27-Thelma & Louise

Aug 28- Before Trilogy (Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Before Midnight)

Aug 29-Twister

Aug 30- Nosferatu

https://www.topictureshow.com/2020