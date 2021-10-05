Contact Photography Festival presents the site-specific installation The Double Room. Campbell House Museum, 160 Queen W. Oct 8-Nov 6. Reserve. http://campbellhousemuseum.ca

In this site-specific installation presented throughout the historic Campbell House Museum, Czech artist Tereza Zelenkova brings together two bodies of work informed by mythology, history, literary themes, and the uncanny concept of “doubling.” Her 2017 series The Essential Solitude and her new works—inspired by Victorian crime-scene photographs and shot within the House itself—each allude to an intangible third space. Eliciting a dialogue between the domestic settings depicted, the traces of lives lived inside them, and the house-as-museum, these works evoke an unsettling fiction.