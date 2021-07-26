Terra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Into A Bright Future

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The illuminated night walk experience returns to the zoo. Featuring vibrant lighting, multimedia effects, animated projections and sound, visitors will.
The illuminated night walk experience returns to the zoo. Featuring vibrant lighting, multimedia effects, animated projections and sound, visitors will wander a 1.5 km path outdoors in a futuristic world where humans and animals live together in harmony.
Runs July 29 to September 5. Tours start after sunset (approximately 9 pm), see website for time slots. $25-$30. www.torontozoo.com/terralumina
Location - Toronto Zoo