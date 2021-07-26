COVID-19

Terra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Into A Bright Future

The illuminated night walk experience returns to the zoo. Featuring vibrant lighting, multimedia effects, animated projections and sound, visitors will.

Jul 26, 2021

The illuminated night walk experience returns to the zoo. Featuring vibrant lighting, multimedia effects, animated projections and sound, visitors will wander a 1.5 km path outdoors in a futuristic world where humans and animals live together in harmony.

Runs July 29 to September 5. Tours start after sunset (approximately 9 pm), see website for time slots. $25-$30. www.torontozoo.com/terralumina

Location - Toronto Zoo

2021-07-29 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-09-05 @ 11:00 PM

Attraction

Community Events

Toronto Zoo

