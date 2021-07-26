Terra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Into A Bright Future

The illuminated night walk experience returns to the zoo. Featuring vibrant lighting, multimedia effects, animated projections and sound, visitors will wander a 1.5 km path outdoors in a futuristic world where humans and animals live together in harmony.

Runs July 29 to September 5. Tours start after sunset (approximately 9 pm), see website for time slots. $25-$30. www.torontozoo.com/terralumina