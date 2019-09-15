Terry Fox Run/Walk

This September marks the 39th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. Non-competitive run/walk/bike rides will be taking place all over the city. September 15, usually from 9 am. By donation.

Forest Hill – Run, walk or ride your bike along the 5 or 10 km route through beautiful Forest Hill. Leashed dogs welcome. Children's yoga 7:30 and 10 am, registration 8 am, routes open 9 am to noon. Upper Canada College, 200 Lonsdale. More info & pre-register.

Liberty Village – Events include a 3K family/dog walk & bike ride, and 5 & 10K walk/runs. 9 am. Liberty Village Park, 71 East Liberty. More info & pre-register.

Beaches – Events include a 5K walk and 10K bike ride. 9 am. Woodbine Bathing Station Change House, east of Coxwell / south of Lake Shore Blvd. More info & pre-register.

CityPlace – Yoga warm-up 10-11 am, registration from 10-11:30 am, run start 11:30 am. Canoe Landing Park, 95 Fort York. More info & pre-register

Full list of events can be found at www.terryfox.org/run