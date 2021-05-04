NOW MagazineAll EventsTessel

Fall for Dance North and Harbourfront present the national initiative conceptualized by choreographer and dancemaker Esie Mensah. The film brings 14 Black dancemakers together in a vital conversation on what it means to be an artist in this moment. Premiering across the country by leading dance presenters on the one-year anniversary of Blackout Tuesday — a day when organizations worldwide publicly expressed their commitment towards institutional change to support the Black community — the film aims to amplify Black voices by providing a platform for these artists to share their truths. Premiere June 1. Free. http://tessel.film

 

2021-06-01
 

Online Event
 

Screening
 

Dance

