Textile Teach-in: Embroidery

to Google Calendar - Textile Teach-in: Embroidery - 2019-10-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Textile Teach-in: Embroidery - 2019-10-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Textile Teach-in: Embroidery - 2019-10-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Textile Teach-in: Embroidery - 2019-10-02 00:00:00

Textile Museum of Canada 55 Centre, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2H5

Discover a variety of stitching techniques for the incorporation of non-traditional materials in needlework; inspired by the ingenuity of the artists featured in the Wild exhibition. Nov 20, 5:30-7:30 pm. Included w/ admission.

See website for dates for curator tours, teach-ins and workshops: textilemuseum.ca/exhibitions/upcoming-exhibitions/wild!

Info

Textile Museum of Canada 55 Centre, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2H5 View Map
Art, Community Events
416-599-5321
to Google Calendar - Textile Teach-in: Embroidery - 2019-10-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Textile Teach-in: Embroidery - 2019-10-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Textile Teach-in: Embroidery - 2019-10-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Textile Teach-in: Embroidery - 2019-10-02 00:00:00