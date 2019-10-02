Textile Teach-in: Embroidery
Textile Museum of Canada 55 Centre, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2H5
Discover a variety of stitching techniques for the incorporation of non-traditional materials in needlework; inspired by the ingenuity of the artists featured in the Wild exhibition. Nov 20, 5:30-7:30 pm. Included w/ admission.
See website for dates for curator tours, teach-ins and workshops: textilemuseum.ca/exhibitions/upcoming-exhibitions/wild!
