Textile Treasures Sale

St Matthew's United Church 729 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario

Textile Museum of Canada's sale of fine fabrics and vintage treasures, including decorator fabric, fine wool and silk dressmaking fabric, vintage clothing, linens and buttons. Nov 15-16, Fri 11 am-5 pm, Sat 10 am-2 pm. Free admission.

Organized by the Textile Museum of Canada's volunteers, all proceeds support the Museum's exhibitions, collections and public programs.

