Textile Treasures Sale

Textile Museum of Canada's sale of fine fabrics and vintage treasures, including decorator fabric, fine wool and silk dressmaking fabric, vintage clothing, linens and buttons. Nov 15-16, Fri 11 am-5 pm, Sat 10 am-2 pm. Free admission.

Organized by the Textile Museum of Canada's volunteers, all proceeds support the Museum's exhibitions, collections and public programs.

textilemuseum.ca/programs/programs