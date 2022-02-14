Thank You Toronto

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Hugh’s Room Live concerts to thank people who assisted in their return to the stage and secure a permanent home. Mar 3, 4 5, 11 and 12 at 8 pm. Donation. Also available as livestream. RSVP 3030 Dundas W. https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/hughs-room-for-the-performing-arts-inc
Bywater Call March 3
Tanika Charles March 4
Soulstew March 5
Blair Packham & The Impossible Dream March 11
Avataar March 12
Location Address - 3030 Dundas W