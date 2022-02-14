Thank You Toronto

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 14, 2022

Hugh’s Room Live concerts to thank people who assisted in their return to the stage and secure a permanent home. Mar 3, 4 5, 11 and 12 at 8 pm. Donation. Also available as livestream. RSVP 3030 Dundas W. https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/hughs-room-for-the-performing-arts-inc

Bywater Call March 3

Tanika Charles March 4

Soulstew March 5

Blair Packham & The Impossible Dream March 11

Avataar March 12

Additional Details

Location Address - 3030 Dundas W

Date And Time

Thu, Mar 3rd, 2022
to Sat, Mar 12th, 2022

Location

3030 Dundas West

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

