The 14th Annual Patsy Cline Birthday Show

Heather Morgan hosts, plus singers Kathryn Rose, Lily Frost, Danny Marks, Julie Michels, Sue Leonard, Laura Hubert, Paul Reddick, Andrew Koziol and others. Event also supports ArtsCan Circle, helping youth in remote Indigenous communities, using the power of the arts. 7 pm. $25, advance $22, at eventbrite.com.

facebook.com/events/361985751160165