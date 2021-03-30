NOW MagazineAll EventsThe 1950’s & 1960’s – The Montreal School of Abstraction

The 1950’s & 1960’s – The Montreal School of Abstraction

The 1950’s & 1960’s – The Montreal School of Abstraction

by
22 22 people viewed this event.

April 1-30.

Works by Riopelle, Barbeau, Ferron, Letendre, Gervais, Brandtner, McEwen, and LeFebure among others. April 1 to 30. Open Tue-Sat from 10 am-5 pm for 2 guests at a time. http://canadianfinearts.com

Additional Details

Location - CFA Gallery

 

Date And Time

to
2021-04-30
 

Location

 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

CFA Gallery

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.