The 2018 COMBUSTIONfestival

Bad Dog Comedy Theatre 875 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Bad Dog Theatre's week-long comedy party brings together talented, boundary-pushing improvisers from across North America and beyond to showcase what they do best, teach workshops and collaborate on festival-exclusive projects and shows.

June 4-9, shows Mon-Wed from 7 pm, Thu-Sat from 6 pm, see website for more info and workshop schedule. Shows $5-$15.

www.baddogtheatre.com/combustion

