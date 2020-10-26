The 35th Annual Groundswell Festival

Digital festival, offering an invitation inside the creative process with readings of brand new works from our Write From The Hip playwright’s unit, led by Program Director Donna-Michelle St. Bernard, as well as opportunities to gather for provocative conversations and workshops. This season’s festival, designed for Zoom, will share new plays and conversations from Bilal Baig, Shelley M. Hobbs, Erum Khan, Rachel Mutombo, Pesch Nepoose and Phoebe Tsang, public conversations with Deaf-led collective SPiLL.PROpagation and national arts advocacy collective AD HOC Assembly, as well as free professional development opportunities for playwrights and artists. Nov 10-20.

All offerings will be available for ten days after the first presentation

Readings are free or by donation available at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/10538

Several accessibility measures will be available throughout the festival. For more details on these measures and to learn more about the programming and how to view it visit https://www.nightwoodtheatre.net/groundswell-festival/