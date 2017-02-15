Rhubarb Festival
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario
Buddies presents the 38th edition of the new works and experimentation festival featuring theatre, dance, music and performance art. Highlights include The Rhubarb Haunted House performance installation, sketch comedy by Manifest Destiny’s Child, short works by local Black playwrights and more. Feb 15-26, see website for schedule. Wed-Sat $20 evening/day pass, Emerging Creators Unit Presentations pwyc.
