The 40th Rhubarb Festival

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre presents the 40th edition of Canada’s longest-running new works festival.

Rhubarb transforms Buddies into a hotbed of experimentation, with artists exploring new possibilities in theatre, dance, music and performance art. Feb 13-24. Wed-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. Evening pass $20, Emerging Creators Unit Presentations are pwyc; rush tickets pwyc.

buddiesinbadtimes.com/rhubarb