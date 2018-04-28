The 4th Of Its Kind Spring Fling Craft & Foodie Affair

Dozens of artisans and food vendors, prizes and live piano by Brad Alexander. Bring a non perishable food item or donate a toonie to win one of 4 gift baskets. April 28, 9:30 am-3 pm. Free admission, proceeds support Blake Boultbee Youth Outreach Services and the music department of an east end TDSB high school.

