Virtual variety show of musical performances and special appearances in support of LGBTQ2S communities in Toronto and beyond. Performers include Sir Elton John, Margaret Atwood, k.d. lang, Patti LuPone, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Jann Arden, Alan Cumming, Barenaked Ladies and others. Oct 25 at 7:30 pm. $150, limited pwyc tickets available. https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/TicketingWelcome.aspx?eventid=34381