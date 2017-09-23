Toronto Disability Pride March
Queen's Park 47 Queen's Park Cres E, Toronto, Ontario
Seventh annual march to bring attention to the struggles and value of people with disabilities as we fight against ableism and other oppressions, and to celebrate and take pride in ourselves as a community. 1-4 pm. Free. Starts at Queens Park, marching to Ryerson School of Disability Studies, 99 Gerrard East.
TDPM.org /// @DISABILITYPM
