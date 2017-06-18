Yorkville Exotic Car Show

Manulife Centre 55 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1A5

The Bloor-Yorkville area welcomes everyone to the 7th Annual Yorkville Exotic Car Show on Father’s Day, June 18 from noon to 5 pm along the Mink Mile. Free (donations to Prostate Cancer Canada welcome). Bloor Street West will be closed to traffic between Avenue Road and Bay Street.

