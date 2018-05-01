Crave Productions presents a play by Thalia Gonzalez Kane. A group of teenage girls create a dangerous game for themselves that rapidly spirals out of control. Based on true events, The ’94 Club explores gender politics, sexuality, coming of age, queerness and the harsh realities of growing up in a small town. Previews May 1, opens May 2 and runs to May 12, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm. $15-$30.

www.tarragontheatre.com/show/the94club