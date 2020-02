11:05 AM

Vaughan City Playhouse Theatre 1000 New Westminster Drive, Thornhill, Ontario L4J 8G3

The Addams Family Musical

Electric Moon Theatre Company & City Youth Players present a musical based characters created by Charles Addams. Feb 21-23, Fri-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 1:30 pm. $22-$29.

