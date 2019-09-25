Special night honouring General Roméo Dallaire featuring a performance by Rufus Wainwright. 7 pm. $75-$95.

The Adrienne Clarkson Prize for Global Citizenship is awarded annually to a leader whose life work has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the ideals of belonging and inclusion. Dallaire has worked tirelessly to end the recruitment and use of child soldiers, been a fearless advocate for human rights, veterans, and mental health.

Tickets at rcmusic.com