The Adrienne Clarkson Prize for Global Citizenship
Koerner Hall 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2
Special night honouring General Roméo Dallaire featuring a performance by Rufus Wainwright. 7 pm. $75-$95.
The Adrienne Clarkson Prize for Global Citizenship is awarded annually to a leader whose life work has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the ideals of belonging and inclusion. Dallaire has worked tirelessly to end the recruitment and use of child soldiers, been a fearless advocate for human rights, veterans, and mental health.
Tickets at rcmusic.com
Info
Koerner Hall 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2 View Map
Community Events