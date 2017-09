Theatre Lab presents a comedic musical, written and performed by Mark Little, Lisa Gilroy, Natalie Metcalfe, Christian Smith, and Kevin Vidal. The play is a twisted, not-for-kids take on Peter Pan. Previews Oct 11, opens Oct 12 and runs to Oct 22, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $23-$43. Studio.

www.factorytheatre.ca/what-s-on/tomshadow