AFEX African Experience Festival

Multi-themed event curating Black-inspired content in art, culture, music, dance, fashion, film, literature, food and sport. Includes a charity soccer tournament (Jun 16, 4-7 pm, free, at Earl Bales Park), kids' storytelling (Jun 13, 5-7 pm, free, at Barbara Frum Library) and Taste of Africa outdoor festival (Jun 17, 2-10 pm, free, at Mel Lastman Square).

Ticketed events include the Afropreneur social opening event on Jun 11, Chef's Palate cooking class and more, $20-$50, see afex2017.eventbrite.ca for more info and tickets.