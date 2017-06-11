AFEX African Experience Festival

to Google Calendar - AFEX African Experience Festival - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AFEX African Experience Festival - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AFEX African Experience Festival - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - AFEX African Experience Festival - 2017-06-11 00:00:00

Mel Lastman Square 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

Multi-themed event curating Black-inspired content in art, culture, music, dance, fashion, film, literature, food and sport. Includes a charity soccer tournament (Jun 16, 4-7 pm, free, at Earl Bales Park), kids' storytelling (Jun 13, 5-7 pm, free, at Barbara Frum Library) and Taste of Africa outdoor festival (Jun 17, 2-10 pm, free, at Mel Lastman Square).

Ticketed events include the Afropreneur social opening event on Jun 11, Chef's Palate cooking class and more, $20-$50, see afex2017.eventbrite.ca for more info and tickets.

Info

Mel Lastman Square 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario View Map

All Ages
Festivals

Visit Event Website

647-778-8207

to Google Calendar - AFEX African Experience Festival - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AFEX African Experience Festival - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AFEX African Experience Festival - 2017-06-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - AFEX African Experience Festival - 2017-06-11 00:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers’ Choice 2017 nominations are open!

This week in Print