The Algonquin Ensemble

McMichael Canadian Art Collection 10365 Islington (Kleinburg), Kleinburg, Ontario L0J 1C0

The Algonquin Ensemble perform Sonic Palette to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the drowning of Tom Thomson in Algonquin Park. Sun Jul 9 at 2 pm. $18, stu/srs $15, family $36.

ADDED: Jul 8 at 5 pm - Tom Thomson's Last Spring: Readings by Yannick Bisson, musical performance by members of The Algonquin Ensemble. RSVP.

McMichael Canadian Art Collection 10365 Islington (Kleinburg), Kleinburg, Ontario L0J 1C0 View Map

Out Of Town
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental

