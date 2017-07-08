The Algonquin Ensemble
McMichael Canadian Art Collection 10365 Islington (Kleinburg), Kleinburg, Ontario L0J 1C0
The Algonquin Ensemble perform Sonic Palette to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the drowning of Tom Thomson in Algonquin Park. Sun Jul 9 at 2 pm. $18, stu/srs $15, family $36.
ADDED: Jul 8 at 5 pm - Tom Thomson's Last Spring: Readings by Yannick Bisson, musical performance by members of The Algonquin Ensemble. RSVP.
