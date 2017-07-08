The Algonquin Ensemble perform Sonic Palette to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the drowning of Tom Thomson in Algonquin Park. Sun Jul 9 at 2 pm. $18, stu/srs $15, family $36.

ADDED: Jul 8 at 5 pm - Tom Thomson's Last Spring: Readings by Yannick Bisson, musical performance by members of The Algonquin Ensemble. RSVP.