The Alley: Music Showcase, Spoken Word & Exhibition

Music performances, spoken word and art exhibition to raise funds to reinstall Blank Canvas Gallery. Drew Howard, TIKA, MI Blue, McCallaman, Just John, Maccie, Ty Senoj, Haviah Mighty, Gene One, Anzola, Tremayne, Clarke Maple, Mez Mariye, Loony Vee perform. Exhibition by Oluseye. 7 pm. $15, adv $12. http://facebook.com/events/987377418030990/

Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6 View Map

