The Alley: Music Showcase, Spoken Word & Exhibition
Music performances, spoken word and art exhibition to raise funds to reinstall Blank Canvas Gallery. Drew Howard, TIKA, MI Blue, McCallaman, Just John, Maccie, Ty Senoj, Haviah Mighty, Gene One, Anzola, Tremayne, Clarke Maple, Mez Mariye, Loony Vee perform. Exhibition by Oluseye. 7 pm. $15, adv $12. http://facebook.com/events/987377418030990/
