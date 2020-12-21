The Ally Coalition 7th Edition Talent Show

NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Ally Coalition 7th Edition Talent Show

The night will again be curated by founding members Jack Antonoff and Rachel Antonoff, and will feature performances by Big Red Machine, Bleachers, Blu DeTiger, The Chicks, Clairo, Claud, Andrew Dost, Brittany Howard, Lana Del Rey, Muna, Maggie Rogers, Shamir, Sleater-Kinney, Spoon, St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Wallows, Tierra Whack, Hayley Williams, and surprise guests. Comedians Kalen Allen, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Laker, The Lucas Bros., Jacqueline Novak, Reggie Watts, and Roy Wood Jr., will appear to provide one-minute sets of stand up, and Rachael Ray will share her favorite one minute recipe. Dec 21 at 9 pm. Free with a donation. Monies raised throughout the evening will be used to distribute to partner organizations around the country that serve the LGBTQ youth community, including but not exclusively, BreakOUT!, BU Wellness Network, Lost-n-Found Youth, New Alternatives, Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, and the Ruth Ellis Center. These organizations address homelessness and create safe, affirming spaces. 40% of youth experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQ.

RSVP https://www.twitch.tv/jackantonoff

Date And Time

2020-12-21 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-12-21 @ 11:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Virtual Event

