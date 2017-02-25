The Announcement Made To Mary
by Paul Claudel (Red Flagg). A 15th century French farm girl contracts leprosy, is exiled by her family and asked to resurrect the dead. Opens Feb 25 at 8 pm and runs to Mar 12, Sun 8 pm. At a site-specific venue off Dundas West near Trinity Bellwoods Park. Admission by donation, email for tickets and location details.
