Art Battle live event with artists competing against the clock in the painting of two electric cars. Sep 28. Doors 7 pm, event 8 pm. $12. Artscape Whychwood Barns, 601 Christie. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-electric-taycan-battle-in-toronto-tickets-168876796043
Venue Name - Artscape Whychwood Barns, 601 Christie