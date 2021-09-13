Election

The Art of Electric

Art Battle live event with artists competing against the clock in the painting of two electric cars. Sep 28. Doors.

Art Battle live event with artists competing against the clock in the painting of two electric cars. Sep 28. Doors 7 pm, event 8 pm. $12. Artscape Whychwood Barns, 601 Christie. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-electric-taycan-battle-in-toronto-tickets-168876796043

