The Art of Improvisation: Celebrating Gallery 345
Gallery 345 345 Sorauren, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2G5
Celebration of Edward Epstein's innovative programming at Gallery 345 and his commitment to supporting such a broad spectrum of performance. With Bill Gilliam (piano), Kayla Milmine (soprano sax), Ambrose Pottie (drums), Bill McBirnie (flute) and Eugene Martynec (electro acoustics), 8 pm. $20, stu $10. eventbrite.ca
Info
Gallery 345 345 Sorauren, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2G5 View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental