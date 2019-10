The Toronto Magic Company presents Asi Wind headlining two nights of art and illusions performed by professional magicians. Oct 23-24 at 7:30 pm. $20-$65. (Note: the October 24 show takes place at Kontort Space, 86 Miller).

eventbrite.ca/e/the-art-of-magic-with-headliner-asi-wind-tickets-73964534915

jonah@torontomagiccompany.com