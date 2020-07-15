The Art Of Photography

NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Art Of Photography

Group show with featured artists L.J. Petelko, J. Chapnik, C. Sideris and M. Jones. Jul 8-22. Free.

artagallery.ca

 

2020-07-08 to
2020-07-22
 

14 Distillery Lane, 14 Distillery Lane
 

Arta Gallery
 

Art
 
 

Arta Gallery

 

