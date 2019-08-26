The Art Of Zhen Shan Ren (Truth, Compassion, Tolerance) International Exhibition
City Hall 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2
An intimate journey of the inner spiritual life of people facing an outer human rights tragedy that is taking place today. Artists featured in this exhibition aspire to share the universal principles of Truth, Compassion and Tolerance through authentic art with the world. The artworks offer a view into a world of inner beauty, strength and wonder that is inspired by the peaceful meditation practice, Falun Gong (Falun Dafa). Aug 26-Sep 1. Free.
Info
Free
Art