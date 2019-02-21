The Artist Common Art Show & Sale

Withrow Common Gallery 200 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3

Presented by the CNE in partnership with Artworld Fine Art Gallery, Feb 21-24. Free.

The Artist Commons Art Show and Sale features a diverse group of established and emerging artists. Gallery guests will be treated to original art created in various mediums and will have the opportunity to speak and interact with many of the artists involved. Some of the featured artists include: David Adshade; Patricia Karen Gagic; Michelle Jursa Painting; Marlene Kawalez.

Withrow Common Gallery 200 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3
