NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Artist’s Dream: Works of French Symbolism

The Artist’s Dream: Works of French Symbolism

The Artist’s Dream: Works of French Symbolism

by
126 126 people viewed this event.

This exhibition explores dreaming as a metaphor for artistic vision in the Symbolist movement in France. Feb 1, 2020-Jan 10, 2021. $8.85-$13.25.

The Artist’s Dream features works by Pierre Puvis de Chavannes, Jean-Jacques Henner, Auguste Rodin, Eugène Carrière, Sarah Bernhardt, Jeanne Jacquemin, Camille Claudel, and other artists associated with the Symbolist movement in France.

artgalleryofhamilton.com/exhibition/the-artists-dream-works-of-french-symbolism

#AGHDream / 905-527-6610

Additional Details

Location - Art Gallery of Hamilton

 

Date And Time

2020-02-01 to
2021-01-10
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Art Gallery of Hamilton

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.