The Artist’s Dream: Works of French Symbolism

This exhibition explores dreaming as a metaphor for artistic vision in the Symbolist movement in France. Feb 1, 2020-Jan 10, 2021. $8.85-$13.25.

The Artist’s Dream features works by Pierre Puvis de Chavannes, Jean-Jacques Henner, Auguste Rodin, Eugène Carrière, Sarah Bernhardt, Jeanne Jacquemin, Camille Claudel, and other artists associated with the Symbolist movement in France.

artgalleryofhamilton.com/exhibition/the-artists-dream-works-of-french-symbolism

#AGHDream / 905-527-6610