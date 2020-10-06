NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Artist’s Voice with Sarinder Dhaliwal

The Artist’s Voice with Sarinder Dhaliwal

The Artist’s Voice with Sarinder Dhaliwal

by
190 190 people viewed this event.

Women’s Art Association online lecture series. Dhaliwal is a Toronto-based artist, born in the Punjab, raised in London, England and has lived in Canada since 1968. Her work is narrative based, exploring issues of cultural identity, and includes installation, printmaking, collage, painting and video projection, telling the story of her life as a global citizen.

Oct 15 at 1 pm. Free for those who register 7 days before the lecture or pay by e-transfer $15. http://www.womensartofcanada.ca

 

Date And Time

2020-10-15 @ 01:00 PM to
2020-10-15 @ 03:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.