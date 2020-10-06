The Artist’s Voice with Sarinder Dhaliwal

Women’s Art Association online lecture series. Dhaliwal is a Toronto-based artist, born in the Punjab, raised in London, England and has lived in Canada since 1968. Her work is narrative based, exploring issues of cultural identity, and includes installation, printmaking, collage, painting and video projection, telling the story of her life as a global citizen.

Oct 15 at 1 pm. Free for those who register 7 days before the lecture or pay by e-transfer $15. http://www.womensartofcanada.ca