Nearly everyone has an opinion about nuclear power but far fewer know its history and the complex social and political forces that have shaped it. The Atom: A Love Affair tells the inside story of how we got here over seven eventful decades. Capturing both the tantalizing promise and the repeated disappointments, the film reveals how the post-war, romantic fantasy of an atom-powered future developed into the stormy, on-off relationship still playing out today. This is the turbulent story of the West’s love-hate relationship with nuclear power over the past 70 years. Available to watch June 23 to 29. $10. https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/atom-film-canada Panel discussion June 28 at 7 pm. Free. Pre-register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-atom-a-love-affair-post-film-panel-discussion-tickets-157669665213

– Canada has supported the nuclear industry since the 1940’s. From coast to coast to coast we now have a stockpile of toxic radioactive tailings from uranium mines to nuclear sites all along the nuclear fuel chain. Seventy years later we’re still searching for a long-term solution to store the deadly waste which will need to be isolated from the environment for a million years. And now industry is begging for more taxpayer hand-outs to build out more nuclear reactors – SMRs (small modular nuclear reactors). Learn why this should concern you and what the alternatives are. The webinar will be hosted and moderated by Angela Bischoff of the Ontario Clean Air Alliance and will feature:

– Film Producer/Director Vicki Lesley @tennerfilms

– Dr. Susan O’Donnell, University of New Brunswick addressing the push for SMRs in Canada (small modular nuclear reactors)

– Brennain Lloyd, Northwatch addressing the problem of nuclear waste in Canada

– Dr. Gordon Edwards, Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility addressing the connection between SMRs and weapons proliferation