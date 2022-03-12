Readers' Choice 2021

The Bad Hats March Break Digital Festival

Mar 11, 2022

Bad Hats Theatre is thrilled to announce the launch of their March Break Digital Festival happening from March 14-20, 2022. The festival will feature free, digital programming for audiences of all ages throughout the March Break.

Programming includes the premiere of 5 original short films, a 6-episode musical podcast [co-production with The Mulligans], and a restreaming of Bad Hats Theatre’s smash-hit musical adaptation, Alice in Wonderland. New content will be available daily throughout the March Break via the Bad Hats’ website.

Free programming for families and audiences of all ages throughout the March Break.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Mon, Mar 14th, 2022
to Sun, Mar 20th, 2022

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Theatre

Event Tags

