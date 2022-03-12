The Bad Hats March Break Digital Festival

Bad Hats Theatre is thrilled to announce the launch of their March Break Digital Festival happening from March 14-20, 2022. The festival will feature free, digital programming for audiences of all ages throughout the March Break.

Programming includes the premiere of 5 original short films, a 6-episode musical podcast [co-production with The Mulligans], and a restreaming of Bad Hats Theatre’s smash-hit musical adaptation, Alice in Wonderland. New content will be available daily throughout the March Break via the Bad Hats’ website.

Free programming for families and audiences of all ages throughout the March Break.