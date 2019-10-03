The Band's Visit

Google Calendar - The Band's Visit - 2019-10-03 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Band's Visit - 2019-10-03 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Band's Visit - 2019-10-03 21:00:00 iCalendar - The Band's Visit - 2019-10-03 21:00:00

Drom Taberna 458 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A8

Collaborative, artistic pop-up with visiting artists, The Visitors, from the Broadway musical, The Band's Visit along with Toronto's own A Small Wee Band. 9 pm. $15.

Experience original and traditional music and dances from the artists’ collective backgrounds including Middle Eastern, North African, Jewish, Latin, Celtic and world jazz styles.

dromtaberna.com/events/2019/10/3/the-bands-visit-feat-a-small-wee-band

Info

Drom Taberna 458 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A8 View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
647-748-2099
Google Calendar - The Band's Visit - 2019-10-03 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Band's Visit - 2019-10-03 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Band's Visit - 2019-10-03 21:00:00 iCalendar - The Band's Visit - 2019-10-03 21:00:00