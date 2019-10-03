Collaborative, artistic pop-up with visiting artists, The Visitors, from the Broadway musical, The Band's Visit along with Toronto's own A Small Wee Band. 9 pm. $15.

Experience original and traditional music and dances from the artists’ collective backgrounds including Middle Eastern, North African, Jewish, Latin, Celtic and world jazz styles.

dromtaberna.com/events/2019/10/3/the-bands-visit-feat-a-small-wee-band