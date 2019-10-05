The Bank, The Mine, The Colony, The Crime
Royal Bank Plaza 200 Bay, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1
Collaborative walking tour for art and activism with performances, talks and interventions to examine financialization, extraction and settler colonization. 1-5 pm (gather at RBC Plaza at 12:45 pm). Free. Tickets at eventbrite.com
Organized by Stephanie Springgay and Sarah E. Truman (Walkinglab) and Max Haiven (ReImagining Value Action Lab) with the support of the Toronto Biennial of Art.
