The Bank, The Mine, The Colony, The Crime

Collaborative walking tour for art and activism with performances, talks and interventions to examine financialization, extraction and settler colonization. 1-5 pm (gather at RBC Plaza at 12:45 pm). Free. Tickets at eventbrite.com

Organized by Stephanie Springgay and Sarah E. Truman (Walkinglab) and Max Haiven (ReImagining Value Action Lab) with the support of the Toronto Biennial of Art.