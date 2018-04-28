The Basement Tapes: Media Arts Reunion

950 Dupont east of Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario

The Basement Tapes is a reunion of media artists, curators, and critics who were central to the establishment of Toronto as a hub for electronic arts. Presenters will discuss a selection of early media art projects, exhibitions, and artworks that illustrate Toronto’s media art scene between 1980-1989. This programming is presented in conjunction with InterAccess's 35th Anniversary.

Apr 28 from 2-5 pm. Free.

