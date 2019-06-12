The Battle For Truth On Parliament Hill

Robert Lewis, former Editor-in-Chief of Maclean's Magazine and Parliament Hill correspondent, discusses his book, Power, Prime Ministers, And The Press, and tells the story of the reporters who covered 23 Canadian prime ministers over the past 150 years – and made some of their own histories. The presentation will be illustrated with archival photos. 6:30 pm. Free.

Everyone is welcome. Registration required. Please register in branch or by calling 416-393-7657. torontopubliclibrary.ca