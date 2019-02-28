The Battle For Venezuela

The Redwood 1300 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1Y7

Join Cinema Politica Danforth POLITICA DANFORTH for an important 'reality check' on the extraordinary developments in Venezuela. The Battle For Venezuela is a recent film for the Al Jazeera English Network, which will be followed by a panel discussion featuring renowned journalist/author Linda McQuaig, activist Jessa McLean, and Maria Paez Victor of the Canadian, Latin American & Caribbean Policy Centre. 7:30 pm. Free, donations gratefully accepted.

facebook.com/groups/Cinema.Politica.Danforth

The Redwood 1300 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1Y7 View Map
