Join Cinema Politica Danforth POLITICA DANFORTH for an important 'reality check' on the extraordinary developments in Venezuela. The Battle For Venezuela is a recent film for the Al Jazeera English Network, which will be followed by a panel discussion featuring renowned journalist/author Linda McQuaig, activist Jessa McLean, and Maria Paez Victor of the Canadian, Latin American & Caribbean Policy Centre. 7:30 pm. Free, donations gratefully accepted.

facebook.com/groups/Cinema.Politica.Danforth