The Bentway Skate Trail: Meet & Greet With Canadian Skaters
The Bentway Skate Trail 250 Fort York, under the Gardiner, Toronto, Ontario
Join top-tier figure skaters, including ice dancer Asher Hill, two-time Canadian national champion Nam Nguyen and Olympic duo Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier for a special Q&A, followed by a public skate. Feb 22 from noon to 9 pm. Free.
