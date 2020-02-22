The Bentway Skate Trail: Meet & Greet With Canadian Skaters

The Bentway Skate Trail 250 Fort York, under the Gardiner, Toronto, Ontario

Join top-tier figure skaters, including ice dancer Asher Hill, two-time Canadian national champion Nam Nguyen and Olympic duo Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier for a special Q&A, followed by a public skate. Feb 22 from noon to 9 pm. Free.

thebentway.ca/event/the-bentway-skate-trail-meet-and-greet

The Bentway Skate Trail 250 Fort York, under the Gardiner, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
