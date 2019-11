The skate trail under the Gardiner will be open daily. Beverages for sale, skate rentals and free skate lessons available. Dec 20-Jan 5, noon-9 pm. Free.

After the holidays, skate trail hours will be 5-9 pm weekdays and noon-9 pm on weekends until Feb 17.

thebentway.ca/event/the-bentway-skate-trail-holiday-season