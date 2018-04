The Best Of' returns with an all-star lineup of the countries top stand up comedians. This month featuring; Sandra Battaglini(Just for Laughs), Chris Locke(Laugh Sabbath/MTV), Martha Chaves (Yuk Yuks headliner), John Mostyn (Cottage Comedy Festival), Clare Belford (JFL42) and Hisham Kelati( Best of The Underground). Hosted by Ryan Dillon (Just For Laughs/Yuk Yuks). 7 pm. $10.