The Best of The Second City

The Second City’s touring company bring their greatest hits to Bloorcourt ahead of Paradise’s related film season, The Second City at 60. Enjoy over half a century of side-splitting comedy history and Toronto-style improv, and don’t miss your chance to see the city’s most talented up-and-coming comedians on stage now. It’s like watching your favourite late night TV show, live and in person. Dec 7 at 8:30 pm. All ages. $30 ground floor. $39 balcony. $35 balcony high tops.

